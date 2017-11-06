Lebanese Minister: the Prime Minister who Recently Resigned will Soon Return to the Country

Lebanese Interior Minister Nuhad Mashnuk said today that he believes Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who resigned in the weekend while being Saudi Arabia, will return to Lebanon in a few days, Reuters reported.

Mashnuk added that Hariri's meeting with Saudi King Salman has shown that rumors are "untrue." Probably he meant the suggestions in Lebanon that Hariri had been arrested in Saudi Arabia or had been forced to resign, Reuters noted.

Hariri announced on Saturday that he resigned because he feared there was a conspiracy to assassinate him. He accused Iran and his Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, of slashing the Arab world. Lebanese President Michel Aun said today that he would not take any action on resignation until it was personally served.

And Justice Minister Salim Jurajati, quoted by the Turkish newspaper Sabah, noted that the resignation "must be in every respect voluntary".