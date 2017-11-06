Lebanese Minister: the Prime Minister who Recently Resigned will Soon Return to the Country

World | November 6, 2017, Monday // 16:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Lebanese Minister: the Prime Minister who Recently Resigned will Soon Return to the Country Source: Twitter

Lebanese Interior Minister Nuhad Mashnuk said today that he believes Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who resigned in the weekend while being Saudi Arabia, will return to Lebanon in a few days, Reuters reported.

Mashnuk added that Hariri's meeting with Saudi King Salman has shown that rumors are "untrue." Probably he meant the suggestions in Lebanon that Hariri had been arrested in Saudi Arabia or had been forced to resign, Reuters noted.

Hariri announced on Saturday that he resigned because he feared there was a conspiracy to assassinate him. He accused Iran and his Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, of slashing the Arab world. Lebanese President Michel Aun said today that he would not take any action on resignation until it was personally served.

And Justice Minister Salim Jurajati, quoted by the Turkish newspaper Sabah, noted that the resignation "must be in every respect voluntary".

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lebanon, Prime Minister, resignation, Saudi Arabia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria