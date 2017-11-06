Bulgaria will Host the European Snooker Championship

Sports | November 6, 2017, Monday // 15:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria will Host the European Snooker Championship Source: Pixabay

European Snooker Federation Chairman Maxim Cassis arrives today in Bulgaria on the occasion of the forthcoming European Snooker Championship, which our country will host.

The French will inspect and clarify the latest details about the upcoming event to be held from February 2 to 16 in Sofia.

During his visit Mr. Cassis will hold working meetings with the organizing team of the championship and representatives of the Sofia Foundation - European Capital of Sport 2018. Maxim Cassis will hold an official meeting with Krasen Kralev, Minister of Youth and Sports, on Tuesday.

Over 200 contestants from over 36 countries are expected to take part in the European Championship. In the Championship will compete both men and youngsters between 18 and 21 years of age.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: european championship, snooker, Bulgaria, host
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria