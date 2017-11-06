Zara Customers Find Help Requests in their New Clothes

Zara Customers Find Help Requests in their New Clothes Source: Twitter

Zara shoppers in Istanbul have discovered strange notes in their clothes, apparently hidden by workers in the world's largest clothing chain, according to the British newspaper Indpendent.

They are requests for help - workers in the Turkish branch of the brand want better labor conditions and get their salaries from Zara, which are apparently late for months.

The note also states that the workers in question have been hired by a separate manufacturer - Bravo Textil, which also manufactures clothing for Mango and Next. Their factory was closed and now they owed several delayed wages.

Zara is estimated at about USD 8.6 billion and has over 2,200 stores around the world, including Bulgaria. This puts the brand among the most successful in the world

