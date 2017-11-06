Guitar Owned by Prince was Sold for USD 700,000 at an Auction

Prince's guitar was sold for $ 700,000 at auction at Julien's Auctions, AP reported. The price is record-breaking for the musician's guitar, the auction house said.

There was a real war between the bidders for the blue-green guitar. Thus, the price was much higher than the preliminary estimate from $ 60,000 to $ 80,000.

Prince's guitar was among the few celebrity items offered at the auction. A black-and-white gauntlet with crystals belonging to Michael Jackson was sold for $ 102,000, and a red snake leather jacket, like his Beat It, for $ 118,000.