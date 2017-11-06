The American Society of Reproductive Medicine: Men will be Able to Give Birth

From tomorrow men will be able to give birth. This is what the scientists say, and they assure that, thanks to the possibilities offered by modern transplantology, this will actually be a reality.

In the words of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine President Richard W. Paulson, the grafting of a womb will now be available not only to women but also to men. The expert expects that those who want to undergo the intervention will be very much associated with the increase in the number of transgenders and the ever-increasing popularity of gender change.

"You will be able to do this tomorrow. There are some setbacks here, but I do not see any serious problems that make the procedure impossible, "adds Paulson to Independent.

According to him, however, men will only be able to give birth by a cesarean section, and for the favorable outcome of pregnancy they will also have to undergo hormonal therapy. So far, nine successful attempts have been recorded for uterus grafting. Swedish doctors are considered to be the leading specialists in the field.