A Man has taken Hostage a Social Worker in Bavaria
Crime | November 6, 2017, Monday // 14:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
An unknown man took a hostage in a youth service in the German town of Pfaffenhofen in Ilm, province of Bavaria, the police said.
Police have isolated the area around the social office building, DPA news agency reported.
The criminal is believed to be armed with a knife. On-site special teams arrived. Security forces are trying to establish contact with the kidnapper.
