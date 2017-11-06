Electricity Production in Bulgaria is Growing more Slowly than Consumption

Business » ENERGY | November 6, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: Electricity Production in Bulgaria is Growing more Slowly than Consumption Source: Pixabay

Electricity production in Bulgaria at the end of October shows a slower growth in consumption, according to ESO's operating data. It is evident that for the ten months of the year 32.2 million megawatts of electricity are consumed in the country, which is almost 5% more than in the same period of 2016.

For the ten months, however, production has grown by 1.65% to 36.7 million megawatt hours.

Data shows a continuing decline in exports - almost 17% to 4.5 million megawatt hours. Electricity exports from Bulgaria have started to decrease since the beginning of 2016 and have been recovering for a second year.

Analysts say the reasons are complex - the contraction of the Greek and Turkish economies, as well as the low gas prices in recent months, making the operation of natural gas power stations profitable.

Tags: electricity, production, consumption, Bulgaria
