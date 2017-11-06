More than 50 Films will be Presented at Kinomania 2017 Film Festival

More than 50 films will be seen at this year's Kinomania. Among them are long-awaited premiere titles, films selected and awarded at some of the most prestigious festivals in the world, as well as new Bulgarian titles like feature films, documentaries and children's cinema, says artsofia.bg

This was announced by the organizers of the Cinema Forum, which will be held from 16 to 30 November. There was a special press conference at Lumiere Lidl dedicated to Kinomania, it involved the teams of Bulgarian films - part of this year's selection, as well as the partners of the festival.

Kinomania is part of the Cultural Program of Sofia Municipality, which traditionally supports the festival every autumn.

Tickets are available at the cash desks of the National Palace of Culture and at Lumiere Lidl.

You can book tickets online: HERE

The entire cinema program can be found on the website: kinomania.bg

Kinomania is part of the Calendar of Cultural Events of Sofia Municipality in 2017