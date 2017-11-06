More than 50 Films will be Presented at Kinomania 2017 Film Festival

Society » CULTURE | November 6, 2017, Monday // 14:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: More than 50 Films will be Presented at Kinomania 2017 Film Festival kinomania.bg

More than 50 films will be seen at this year's Kinomania. Among them are long-awaited premiere titles, films selected and awarded at some of the most prestigious festivals in the world, as well as new Bulgarian titles like feature films, documentaries and children's cinema, says artsofia.bg

This was announced by the organizers of the Cinema Forum, which will be held from 16 to 30 November. There was a special press conference at Lumiere Lidl dedicated to Kinomania, it involved the teams of Bulgarian films - part of this year's selection, as well as the partners of the festival.

Kinomania is part of the Cultural Program of Sofia Municipality, which traditionally supports the festival every autumn.

Tickets are available at the cash desks of the National Palace of Culture and at Lumiere Lidl.

You can book tickets online: HERE

The entire cinema program can be found on the website: kinomania.bg

Kinomania is part of the Calendar of Cultural Events of Sofia Municipality in 2017

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria