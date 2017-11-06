The Pentagon: The DPRK's Nuclear Program can only be Destroyed by a Land Invasion

The only way to ensure the destruction of the North Korean nuclear weapons program is a land invasion, the Pentagon said in a letter to US congressmen, reports Reuters.

The letter was a response to Michael Dumont, Deputy Director of the US Army Chiefs of Staff, at the request of two members of the House of Representatives, Democrats Ted Lieu and Ruben Gayego, who asked for an estimate of the expected human and material losses and possible military operations in the event of a conflict with North Korea.

"The only way to locate and destroy with absolute certainty all components of the North Korean nuclear weapons programs is through a land invasion," Dumont said in a letter dated October 27th.

Lieu told President Donald Trump's news with a tweet: "Dear Trump," he wrote. "It is morning in Japan. This article on "Washington Post" about North Korea's sinister military capabilities is for you ": Securing North Korean nuclear sites would require a ground invasion

A confidential briefing is the most appropriate place for a detailed discussion of our capacity to counteract North Korea's ability to launch nuclear weapons and eliminate North Korea's nuclear weapons hidden in deep underground bases, the letter said.

It also notes that Pyongyang can respond with biological and chemical weapons, the details of which are best also discussed in a confidential environment.

On the question of the victims, Dumont points out that the number will depend largely on the nature, intensity and duration of a possible North Korean attack. He notes that in Seoul live around 25 million people, and it is just 50 kilometers from the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.