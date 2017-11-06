Archaeologists Find Alexander the Great, Lysimachus’ Iron-Making Center underneath Thracian Mound in Southeast Bulgaria

Archaeologists have unearthed a 2,300-year-old facility for iron production and a provincial governor’s residence – which appear to have been used by Emperor Alexander the Great and his successor in Thrace, Lysimachus – underneath what originally seemed like an Ancient Thracian burial mound located near the town of Knyazhevo, Topolovgrad Municipality, in Southeast Bulgaria.

The landscape of Southern (and Northeast) Bulgaria’s valleys is dotted with Ancient Thracian burial mound which have yielded some of the most impressive treasures from Ancient Thrace but are also favorite target for ruthless treasure hunters.

What seemed like a large Ancient Thracian burial mound near Knyazhevo, Topolovgrad Municipality, Haskovo District, near Bulgaria’s border with Greece and Turkey, was attacked by treasure hunters seven years ago, prompting archaeologists to start rescue excavations.

Instead of finding an Ancient Thracian tomb underneath the man-made mound, however, the archaeologists have discovered the buried home of a provincial governor and a center for the mining and production of iron from the second half and the end of the 4th century BC, i.e. the time of Macedon Emperor Alexander I the Great (r. 336 – 323 BC) and Lysimachus (r. 306-281 BC), one of Alexander the Great’s generals, and one of his diadochi (successors) who became King of Macedon, Thrace, and Asia Minor.

