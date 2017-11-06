Protests in Romania Against the Politicization of Justice

Protests in Romania Against the Politicization of Justice

Several thousand Romanians protested on Sunday evening in front of the Bucharest government building against the intention of the authorities to amend a number of laws affecting the justice system, according to a news agency quoted by BGNES. Protesters brought billboards with inscriptions - "We want independent justice!", "Democracy is in a siege!", "Early elections!". They chanted slogans against the ruling Social Democratic Party, blaming its leaders of corruption.

From Victoria Square, the rally turned to the Palace of Parliament. According to hotnews.ro, their number exceeds 10,000 people. In the city center traffic was restricted, the demonstrators were accompanied by police.

There were no reported incidents. Similar protests took place in other major cities in the country.

Tags: protest, justice system, Romania
