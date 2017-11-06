It Turns out Bulgarian Meat is Filled with Antibiotics

Bulgarian meat is one of the most contaminated with antibiotics in the EU. This shows the seventh annual report of the European Medicines Agency quoted by the Sega newspaper.

The report analyzes the sale of antibiotics for animals in 30 European countries in 2015. In Bulgaria, 1 kg of meat averages 121 milligrams of antibiotic, which places the country at eighth place in the European ranking for the broadest use of antibiotics.

There is the least medication in the meat in Norway - 2 mg per 1 kg. Followed by Iceland with 5 mg and 12 mg in Sweden.