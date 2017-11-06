It Turns out Bulgarian Meat is Filled with Antibiotics

Society » HEALTH | November 6, 2017, Monday // 12:50| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: It Turns out Bulgarian Meat is Filled with Antibiotics Source: Pixabay

Bulgarian meat is one of the most contaminated with antibiotics in the EU. This shows the seventh annual report of the European Medicines Agency quoted by the Sega newspaper.

The report analyzes the sale of antibiotics for animals in 30 European countries in 2015. In Bulgaria, 1 kg of meat averages 121 milligrams of antibiotic, which places the country at eighth place in the European ranking for the broadest use of antibiotics.

There is the least medication in the meat in Norway - 2 mg per 1 kg. Followed by Iceland with 5 mg and 12 mg in Sweden.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: meat, antibiotics, contamination, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria