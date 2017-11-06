Over 10% of People in Working Age in Bulgaria are not Looking for a Job

Bulgaria: Over 10% of People in Working Age in Bulgaria are not Looking for a Job

Around 300 000 are the Bulgarians who have been without a permanent job for more than one year and are not looking for a job. This shows data from a study by the Trend Research Center, commissioned by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, quoted by bTV.

"The number is much larger than expected. These people can become a great resource for the economy, "said former Social Minister Ivailo Kalfin.

A total of 17% of so-called discouraged individuals note that if possible they work without contracts, while 10% say they have income from seasonal work abroad. More disturbing is the large number of people who rely only on the income of another family member.

At the same time, most of these people have children.

