Bulgaria: Trump Praised the North Koreans as "Great People" twitter.com

Despite stark rhetoric over North Korea's nuclear and rocket tests, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he believed North Koreans is "a great nation," DPA reported.

"I think they are a great people, they are hardworking, they are kind and warm, more hearty than the world knows and understands," he said. North Korea "will be a big topic" for Japan, South Korea and China, Trump said about the three countries that he will visit first during his Asian tour.

"I hope this will be of benefit to all, it will be great if we can work for this great nation and for all," added Trump, who arrived today in Japan. Earlier in the day, North Korea warned Donald Trump to refrain from any "irresponsible remarks," the France press reported.

The body of the ruling Workers' Party which is also the only party in DPRK -  "Rodong Sinmun" explained that some Americans insist on impeachment of Trump, because his unreasonable statements may cause "nuclear disaster on the American continent."

The US president, according to the newspaper, is "unstable".

