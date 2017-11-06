Trump Praised the North Koreans as "Great People"
Despite stark rhetoric over North Korea's nuclear and rocket tests, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he believed North Koreans is "a great nation," DPA reported.
"I think they are a great people, they are hardworking, they are kind and warm, more hearty than the world knows and understands," he said. North Korea "will be a big topic" for Japan, South Korea and China, Trump said about the three countries that he will visit first during his Asian tour.
"I hope this will be of benefit to all, it will be great if we can work for this great nation and for all," added Trump, who arrived today in Japan. Earlier in the day, North Korea warned Donald Trump to refrain from any "irresponsible remarks," the France press reported.
The body of the ruling Workers' Party which is also the only party in DPRK - "Rodong Sinmun" explained that some Americans insist on impeachment of Trump, because his unreasonable statements may cause "nuclear disaster on the American continent."
The US president, according to the newspaper, is "unstable".
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister Will be on a Working Visit to Spain on 5 and 6 November
- » Governments of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia will Hold a Joint Meeting in November
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister is on a 2-day Working Visit to Moldova
- » The Bulgarian Consul in Los Angeles Heads the Presidency of the EU Group
- » Bulgaria and Bosnia and Herzegovina Will Cooperate in the Field of Road Transport
- » European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Günther Oettinger is on an Official Visit to Bulgaria