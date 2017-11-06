Six People were Killed in a Double Attack in Downtown Kirkuk, Iraq
At least six people died yesterday in a double suicide bombing in the center of Kirkuk, an Iraqi city that the federal forces have regained by the Kurds nearly three weeks ago, this was announced by France Press.
In the bombs that exploded within a quarter of an hour, another 12 people suffered, the source wished to be anonymous. The first attack was allegedly made by a jihadist with a car bomb, and the second by a terrorist with a khalid belt.
The double attack was not far from a former police station currently used by Saraia as Salam (Arabian translation "Brigades of Peace") - paramilitary formations of influential Shiite spiritual leader Muqtada Sadr.
