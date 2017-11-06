Dozens of victims of typhoon Damrey in Vietnam

At least 27 are the victims of the typhoon "Damrey", which has hit the central and southern coastal areas of Vietnam, Reuters reported.

Another 22 people are missing. Among them are 17 crew members on small merchant ships that sunk off the coast of Bin Din province. 74 other crew members were rescued earlier. Material damage is also great. More than 600 houses were completely destroyed, and nearly 40,000 were partly destroyed. Torrential rains over the whole of Vietnam have been reported.

The Vietnamese Emergency Situation Service has warned of expected floods in low coastal areas as well as sudden sudden rises in rivers and landslides in mountainous areas of the country. About 30,000 people have been evacuated by local authorities. Military equipment is involved in the liquidation of the consequences. Damrey reached the Vietnamese shores yesterday with gusts of wind up to 25 meters per second.

This is the 12th powerful hurricane that hit the country this year.

