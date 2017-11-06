There are 4 Outbreaks of Bird Flu in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: There are 4 Outbreaks of Bird Flu in Bulgaria

A total of four outbreaks of avian influenza have been found on the territory of the country - in the districts of Dobrich, Haskovo, Sliven and Yambol, the press agency of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said.

The last outbreak was found in a breeding stock in the village of Zimnitsa, Straldzha municipality, Yambol district, where nearly eight thousand ducks were killed. As part of the measures to eradicate and prevent the spread of the disease, susceptible animals are also killed on a holding site adjacent to the outbreak. Currently, the disease is only found in a dairy farm in the village of Zimnitsa in Yambol.

All measures under the veterinary legislation have been taken to eradicate the outbreaks. Birds in the three-kilometer zone around the outbreaks were killed in a humane manner. Continuous clinical examinations are performed in the 10-kilometer area around the outbreaks. 

