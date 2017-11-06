Moscow Police Detained 263 Demonstrators Against Putin

World | November 6, 2017, Monday // 10:10| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Moscow Police Detained 263 Demonstrators Against Putin twitter.com

Russian police detained more than 263 activists who gathered in Moscow's Center Square to take part in a protest against President Vladimir Putin, reports mediapool. 

"At present, the number of detainees has reached 200 people," a police source said after the supporters of a forbidden radical opposition group gathered near the Kremlin. Subsequently, 263 detainees were reported. Among those arrested there is a journalist from the Echo of Moscow Radio, who did not legitimise himself and resisted, a source from the power structures said.

Detention of supporters of nationalist organizations continued in the next hour of the day. Police confiscated sharp objects, knives, metal boxes, personal protection equipment, combat weapons, medical masks.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Moscow, protest, detained, Putin, police
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria