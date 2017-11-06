Moscow Police Detained 263 Demonstrators Against Putin
Russian police detained more than 263 activists who gathered in Moscow's Center Square to take part in a protest against President Vladimir Putin, reports mediapool.
"At present, the number of detainees has reached 200 people," a police source said after the supporters of a forbidden radical opposition group gathered near the Kremlin. Subsequently, 263 detainees were reported. Among those arrested there is a journalist from the Echo of Moscow Radio, who did not legitimise himself and resisted, a source from the power structures said.
Detention of supporters of nationalist organizations continued in the next hour of the day. Police confiscated sharp objects, knives, metal boxes, personal protection equipment, combat weapons, medical masks.
