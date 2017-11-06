More than 75 Killed in a Refugee Camp in Syria

At least 75 people have been killed and more than 140 injured in a car bombing in a refugee camp in eastern Syrian province Dayir I Zur late on Saturday, mediapool reported, citing the Syrian Human Rights Watch.

The non-governmental monitoring organization, based in the UK and having a broad network of informants in Syria, noted that many women and children are among the victims. It is believed that the attack was carried out by the "Islamic State". The terrorist group has already raided the area last month when 18 people were killed there again in a car bomb explosion.

