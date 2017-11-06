According to an Inspection there is Increased Pollution Levels in 8 Bulgarian Cities

Bulgaria: According to an Inspection there is Increased Pollution Levels in 8 Bulgarian Cities

The Environment and Water Inspectorate reported increased levels of pollution in eight Bulgarian cities, Nova TV reported.

In the past week the highest figures were reported in Gorna Oryahovitsa. In three districts of Sofia, values ​​above the pollutant level have also been reported. In Vidin, Smolyan, Plovdiv and Shumen too.

In winter, the air is always dirtier. There are several reasons for this - the heating of solid and liquid fuels, the unfavorable weather conditions, including the fog.

In small settlements the main polluter is heating, in big cities - transport.

In general, the most polluted cities are Vidin, Montana, Sofia. The cleanest settlements are Devnya, Dimitrovgrad, part of Varna.

The peak of pollution is expected to be in December and January, Nova TV adds.

