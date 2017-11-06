BBC: Queen Elizabeth II has Invested Millions in Offshore Accounts
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has invested millions in offshore accounts, according to the BBC.
The British media refers to reports as Paradise Papers released by the ICIJ based in Washington. During the period 2004-2005, money was invested in funds registered in the Cayman and Bermuda islands.
A journalistic investigation found that the Dukes of Lancaster invested 13 million in funds in the Cayman Islands and Bermuda. And it is the institution that deals with Queen Elizabeth II's estate, which is 500 million pounds, reports the BNT.
