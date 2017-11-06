Shooting in a Church in Texas, at Least 27 Victims

At least 27 people have died after a man has started shooting chaotically during Sunday's church service in the state of Texas, the BBC said.

The attack took place in the First Baptist Church in the town of Sutherland Springs, 65 km from San Antonio.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in San Antonio has commented that desk officers are already at the site of the tragic incident, but there is still no information about the motive for the attack. Reuters tells the local sheriff that there are children among the dead.

The shooter has entered the church at 11.30 am local time and has opened fire at the praying people. The local KSAT 12 reported that the assailant had been killed afterwards.