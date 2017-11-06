Shooting in a Church in Texas, at Least 27 Victims

Crime | November 6, 2017, Monday // 08:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Shooting in a Church in Texas, at Least 27 Victims twitter.com

At least 27 people have died after a man has started shooting chaotically during Sunday's church service in the state of Texas, the BBC said.

The attack took place in the First Baptist Church in the town of Sutherland Springs, 65 km from San Antonio.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in San Antonio has commented that desk officers are already at the site of the tragic incident, but there is still no information about the motive for the attack. Reuters tells the local sheriff that there are children among the dead.

The shooter has entered the church at 11.30 am local time and has opened fire at the praying people. The local KSAT 12 reported that the assailant had been killed afterwards.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mass shooting, US, Texas, church, casualties
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria