Police is Looking For Missing Woman in Stara Zagora

Family, relatives and friends, and volunteers are searching for another day Milka Andonova. 

She was wearing a blue jacket and a black track suit. She has Alzheimer's, she's not talking, and she's not aggressive.

She was also declared for a nationwide search.

The neighbors are begging  to be notified if you see her and call 112 or her daughter Stanimira Bachvarova - 0896612022.

