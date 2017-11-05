Police is Looking For Missing Woman in Stara Zagora
bTV
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Family, relatives and friends, and volunteers are searching for another day Milka Andonova.
She was wearing a blue jacket and a black track suit. She has Alzheimer's, she's not talking, and she's not aggressive.
She was also declared for a nationwide search.
The neighbors are begging to be notified if you see her and call 112 or her daughter Stanimira Bachvarova - 0896612022.
- » The Bulgarian Cabinet Plans to Increase the Guaranteed Minimum Income
- » Bulgarian Minister of Transport Supports the Establishment of the Bulgarian Automobile Chamber
- » Budget for 2018 Passed on 1st Reading in the Parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance
- » The Trade Between Bulgaria and Switzerland is EUR 260 mln
- » A Memorandum on the Reduction of Roaming Prices with the Western Balkan Countries will be Signed by Month
- » Deputy PM Valeri Simeonov to Inspect Noise Levels at Winter Resorts
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)