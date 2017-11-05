Bulgarian Foreign Minister Will be on a Working Visit to Spain on 5 and 6 November

Deputy Prime Minister for Justice Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will be on a working visit to the Kingdom of Spain on 5 and 6 November, the Foreign Ministry announced, quoted by BGNES.

In Madrid, Deputy Prime Minister Zaharieva will meet with Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso María Dastis Quecedo. She will talk with Justice Minister Rafael Catalá Polo.

The main focus of our first Spanish diplomat meetings will be the upcoming Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, topical themes on the European agenda (Brexit, the Future of Europe, Migration, the Western Balkans) as well as bilateral cooperation issues.