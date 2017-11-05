Bulgaria and Macedonia Favors the Development of Joint Tourist Products
The proximity of Bulgaria and Macedonia favors the development of joint tourist products. Such Offers are likely to become quite attractive for tourists from remote and exotic markets including China, India and South Korea’’, Bulgarian Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova has said.
In latest statistics close to 371, 000 Macedonians visited Bulgaria from January till August this year accounting for a 6.1 percent growth on the same period of last year.
Nikolina Angelkova also pointed out that many Bulgarians visit Macedonia. During the first eight months of the year their number came to 286,000, by 11% more compared on 2016.
Source: The Bulgarian National Radio
