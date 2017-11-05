Turkish, Qatari Defense Ministers Meet in Doha

Turkish National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli met his Qatari counterpart Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah in Doha on Saturday amid a Saudi-led embargo on the tiny Gulf nation, Anadolu Agency reported.



The two ministers discussed cooperation opportunities in military and defense, according to sources close to the meeting, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.



Earlier this week, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag met the Qatari Health Minister Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari in the Turkish capital Ankara. They discussed cooperation in the field of health and medicine.



Turkey backs Qatar in the Gulf crisis that was triggered in June when Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the U.A.E. and Bahrain cut diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar.



The four states accuse Qatar of supporting terrorist groups -- allegations Doha denies, describing the embargo as a breach of its national sovereignty.