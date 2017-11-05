Poland Legalises Medical Cannabis

Poland Legalises Medical Cannabis

Polish pharmacists will be allowed to treat people with cannabis after the drug was legalised for medicinal purposes, The Independent writes.

Under new regulations that came into force on Wednesday cannabis from imported plants can be processed at Polish pharmacies - as long as it has been logged with the country's Office for Registration of Medical Products.

Pharmacists are already prepared to make the drugs, according to the Polish Pharmaceutical Chamber (PPC).

It added that specialist training would be available if necessary, according to Polish national radio.

A spokesman said: "Given the fact that there are nearly 15,000 pharmacies in Poland, an overwhelming majority is authorised to make prescription drugs – that’s around 90 percent.

"It is estimated that up to 300,000 patients could qualify for medical marijuana treatment."

medical marijuana
