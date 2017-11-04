Grigor Dimitrov will be No. 6 in the World from Monday
Despite the strange loss from John Isner (US) at the 1/8-final of the Masters Tournament in Paris (€ 4.2m), Grigor Dimitrov will make two-position jump in the world tennis rankings on Monday. The Bulgarian had lead of 5:2 in the III set, in 5:3 served for the win in the match but in the end lost 6:7 (10), 7: 5, 6:7(3).
However, David Goffin (Belgium) was eliminated by Julien Benneteau (France) 3:6, 3:6, and so it is clear that Grigor will make a new record in Bulgarian men's tennis - sixth place in world rankings, with 3650 points.
