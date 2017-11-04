Caliber missiles fly off the submarine "Colpino", which is in a submerged state. Photo: MO of RF

Long-range bombers Tu-22M3 and the Collina submarine have been dragging a three-day missile-aviation strike on Islamic State Infrastructure and Fighters around the Abu Kemal population base in Eastern Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Six Tu-22M3 and six Calibre flagship missiles hit the fortifications, arsenals, command stations and Islamist groups. Bombers Su-24M and Su-34 from Hypeimase were also involved in the operation, and the aircraft cover was fought by Su-30СМ, Су-35С and Миг-29СМТ fighters of the Russian airline in Syria.

After the powerful fire, it became possible for the Syrian army to strike under the command of General Hasan Suhel to destroy the last Islamic State Plateau in Eastern Syria.

The submarine fired the caliber missiles from a submerged state, being at distance of 650 km. Long-range bombers have returned 5000 km to their Russian base.