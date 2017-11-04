The White House was Briefly Blocked

The White House was Briefly Blocked

The White House was briefly blocked after reports of "suspicious actions" at the northern fence of the presidential complex in central Washington, reported Associated Press.

The Secret Service then told Twitter that a suspect had been arrested without giving any further information. Closed for pedestrians were nearby Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Park, reporters and staff were ordered not to leave while the investigation was ongoing.

The incident took place minutes after President Donald Trump left the White House with the presidential helicopter, starting his trip to Asia.

White House, blocked, intruder, security
