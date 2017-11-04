The Bulgarian Cabinet Plans to Increase the Guaranteed Minimum Income
inews.bg
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
From the beginning of the next year, the monthly allowance for people with disabilities for rehabilitation and spa treatment increases from 195 to 225 levs. To this end, the Cabinet should approve the proposal to lift the guaranteed minimum income by BGN 10.
The new amount of guaranteed minimum income will increase the number of people entitled to monthly social benefits, heating allowances and municipal rentals. In addition, the amount of monthly allowances and one-off aid to meet accidental disaster needs will rise from 325 to 375 levs.
- » Bulgarian Minister of Transport Supports the Establishment of the Bulgarian Automobile Chamber
- » Budget for 2018 Passed on 1st Reading in the Parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance
- » The Trade Between Bulgaria and Switzerland is EUR 260 mln
- » A Memorandum on the Reduction of Roaming Prices with the Western Balkan Countries will be Signed by Month
- » Deputy PM Valeri Simeonov to Inspect Noise Levels at Winter Resorts
- » Ministry of Finance Discusses Whether to Provide More Funding for Science
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)