The Bulgarian Cabinet Plans to Increase the Guaranteed Minimum Income

From the beginning of the next year, the monthly allowance for people with disabilities for rehabilitation and spa treatment increases from 195 to 225 levs. To this end, the Cabinet should approve the proposal to lift the guaranteed minimum income by BGN 10.

The new amount of guaranteed minimum income will increase the number of people entitled to monthly social benefits, heating allowances and municipal rentals. In addition, the amount of monthly allowances and one-off aid to meet accidental disaster needs will rise from 325 to 375 levs.

