The Hole In The Ozone Layer Is The Smallest It has Been In Almost 30 Years (Video)

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 4, 2017, Saturday // 11:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Hole In The Ozone Layer Is The Smallest It has Been In Almost 30 Years (Video) inews.bg

The hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica is the smallest since 1988, NASA reported, quoted by Associated Press.

The huge hole in the protective ozone layer reached its peak in September. This year it is 19.6 million km. After mid-September, the ozone hole began to shrink.

This year's maximum is twice as big as the US but is 3.37 million square kilometers smaller than last year and 8.5 million sq. Km less than in 2015.

The reduction of the ozone hole is due to storms in the upper atmosphere that have warmed it and have prevented chlorine and bromine from depleting the ozone. The phenomenon is, of course, natural, but it is overwhelmed by the trend towards a permanent reduction in the ozone hole following the ban on ozone-depleting chemicals in 1987.

The largest ozone hole was in 2000 - 29.86 million square kilometers. Ozone is a colorless combination of three oxygen atoms. High in the atmosphere - 11 to 40 km above Earth, it protects the surface from ultraviolet rays that cause cancer and damage crops.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ozone layer, hole, shrink
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria