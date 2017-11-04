The Hole In The Ozone Layer Is The Smallest It has Been In Almost 30 Years (Video)

The hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica is the smallest since 1988, NASA reported, quoted by Associated Press.

The huge hole in the protective ozone layer reached its peak in September. This year it is 19.6 million km. After mid-September, the ozone hole began to shrink.

This year's maximum is twice as big as the US but is 3.37 million square kilometers smaller than last year and 8.5 million sq. Km less than in 2015.

The reduction of the ozone hole is due to storms in the upper atmosphere that have warmed it and have prevented chlorine and bromine from depleting the ozone. The phenomenon is, of course, natural, but it is overwhelmed by the trend towards a permanent reduction in the ozone hole following the ban on ozone-depleting chemicals in 1987.

The largest ozone hole was in 2000 - 29.86 million square kilometers. Ozone is a colorless combination of three oxygen atoms. High in the atmosphere - 11 to 40 km above Earth, it protects the surface from ultraviolet rays that cause cancer and damage crops.