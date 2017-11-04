Archaeologists May Have Found Mint of Ancient Roman City Serdica in Bulgaria’s Capital Sofia

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | November 4, 2017, Saturday // 10:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Archaeologists May Have Found Mint of Ancient Roman City Serdica in Bulgaria’s Capital Sofia

Archaeologists hypothesize they may have discovered the 3rd-4th century AD coin mint of the Ancient Roman city of Serdica, the predecessor of today’s Bulgarian capital Sofia, as a result of ongoing digs in Sofia’s very downtown.

The latest findings, which reveal crucial new information about the prehistoric and Antiquity history of Bulgaria’s modern-day capital, are based on the excavations over the past three years of ruins of ancient Serdica on the St. Nedelya Square in downtown Sofia, right in front of the five-star Sofia Hotel Balkan (formerly the Sofia Sheraton) and the historic St. Nedelya (Holy Sunday) Cathedral.

The excavations there have been carried out since the fall of 2015 by archaeologists the National Institute and Museum of Archaeology and the Sofia Regional Museum of History (also known as the Museum of Sofia History), and have been funded by Sofia Municipality.

The digs had originally been launched in search of the Roman Forum (public square) of ancient Serdica but instead surprised the archaeologists by revealing the ruins of an enormous building located right where the Forum had been thought to have been.

Read the rest of this article here

*This article has been provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mint, Ancient Rome, Serdica, sofia, excavations
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria