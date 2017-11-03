Highest Number of Building Permits For New Residential Buildings is in Sofia

In the third quarter of 2017, the municipal authorities issued building permits for construction of 1 526 residential buildings with 7 135 dwellings and 934 851 sq. m gross building area, of 28 administrative buildings/offices with 39 133 sq. m gross building area and 1 221 other buildings with 713 207 sq. m gross building area. As compared to the previous quarter the issued building permits for residential buildings decreased by 7.3%, while their dwellings rose by 22.7% and the gross building area - by 19.6%. In the issued building permits of administrative buildings and other buildings shown a decline by 30.0% and by 38.0% respectively, and the decrease in their gross building area was by 47.1% and 24.8%. This was stated by the National Statistical Institute (NSI). 

As compared to the third quarter of 2016 the issued building permits for new residential buildings increased by 29.0%, their dwellings - by 44.5% and their gross building area - by 47.2%. The number of issued building permits of administrative buildings fell by 45.1% and their gross building area - by 58.7%. In the other buildings, number of issued building permits rose by 4.4%  and their gross building area - by 0.4%.

The highest number of building permits for new residential buildings was issued in the following districts: Sofia (stolitsa) - 262, Plovdiv - 239, Varna - 154 and Sofia - 111. Most dwellings are to be built in the districts: Sofia (stolitsa) - 2 432, Plovdiv - 1 371, Varna - 751 and Burgas - 636.

In the third quarter of 2017 began the construction of 982 residential buildings with 3 409 dwellings and 451 460 sq. m gross building area, of 27 administrative buildings/offices with 30 658 sq. m gross building area and of 692 other buildings with 384 617 sq. m gross building area. As compared to the previous quarter the number of started residential buildings fell by 23.3%, the number of their dwellings - by 11.3% and their gross building area - by 14.2%.

The number of started administrative buildings increased by 8.0% and their gross building area - by 293.2%. The number of started other buildings decreased by 45.8% and their gross building area - by 51.8%. As compared to the third quarter of 2016 the started new residential buildings rose by 18.3%, their dwellings - by 8.4% and the gross building area - by 14.1%.

The number of started administrative buildings dropped by 15.6%, while their gross building area grew by 46.3%. The started other buildings marked a rise by 18.3% and their gross building - by 6.7%. The construction of the highest number of new buildings were started in the following districts: Plovdiv - 165 residential buildings and 80 other buildings; Sofia - 135 residential buildings, 4 administrative buildings and 27 other buildings; Varna - 85 residential buildings and 38 other buildings; Stara Zagora - 73 residential buildings and 47 other buildings.

