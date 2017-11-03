Red Cross Apologise for Losing $5m of Ebola Funds to Fraud

Society » HEALTH | November 3, 2017, Friday // 17:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Red Cross Apologise for Losing $5m of Ebola Funds to Fraud pixabay.com

The Red Cross has confirmed that more than $5m (£3.8m) of aid money was lost to fraud and corruption during the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.

Auditors found overpriced supplies, salaries for non-existent aid workers and fake customs bills.

The disease, which raged between 2014 and 2016, claimed at least 10,000 lives.

It required a massive humanitarian operation costing hundreds of millions of dollars to bring it under control.

As Ebola spread across Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, the Red Cross Federation in Geneva was dispersing cash donations to the national Red Cross societies in each of those countries - altogether a sum of about $100m.

An investigation by Red Cross auditors has revealed that in Liberia $2.7m disappeared in fraudulently overpriced supplies, or in salaries for non-existent aid workers.

In Sierra Leone, Red Cross staff apparently colluded with local bank workers to skim off over $2m while in Guinea, where investigations are ongoing, around $1m disappeared in fake customs bills.

The Red Cross told the BBC's Imogen Foulkes in Geneva that it is deeply sorry for the losses.

The organisation adds that has introduced stricter financial rules, and promised to hold any Red Cross staff involved to account.

Fraud involving donor money is every aid agency's nightmare, our correspondent says.

The Red Cross is the world's best-known humanitarian organisation, and this revelation will be damaging, she adds.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Red Cross Federation, Ebola, Africa, Geneva
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria