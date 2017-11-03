Temporary Changes in the Timetable of the Trains Between Sofia and Pernik

Bulgaria: Temporary Changes in the Timetable of the Trains Between Sofia and Pernik

From November 6 to December 9, temporary changes will be introduced in the movement of all trains that travel in the section between Sofia and Pernik. This is due to repair works on the railway, which will take place in the section between the ''Metal'' stop and ''Dragichevo'' station, BDZ announced.

The International Express Train 361 from Sofia to Thessaloniki, departing from Sofia Central Station at 15:00, will depart 25 minutes early, ie. at 2:35 pm.

Detailed information about the changes in the timetable of the trains can be obtained from the staff of the Information Offices and the ticket offices in the respective railway stations from the electronic guide on the official website of Holding BDZ EAD (www. .bdz.bg) or on the national telephone number 0700 10 200.

