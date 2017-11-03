7 Hospitals Offer Free Screenings during the Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

In the Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2017, seven state and municipal hospitals in Sofia are uniting their efforts to increase awareness about the importance of prostate screenings and early detection and prevention, according to the Bulgarian National Television.

During November, free screenings of men over 40 will be carried out in 7 hospitals including the Oncology Hospital, Alexandrovska Hospital, the Military Medical Academy, St. Anna Hospital and the I, IV and V City Hospitals.

Patients are advised to book an appointment in advance.