11 People were Detained in Large Scale Police Operation in Plovdiv
In a massive police operation last week, 11 people were detained on the territory of the Directorate-General of the Ministry of Interior - Plovdiv, 6 pre-trial proceedings were instituted, 4 acts were issued.
This was announced by the press office of the Police Directorate in the city.
The action was carried out at the orders of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior for counteracting crime, protecting the public order and traffic safety. Employees from district offices and all departments of the Directorate participated in it.
The focus of the checks was on drug-related activities, the identification of wanted people, the sale of alcohol and tobacco products to minors, and the presence in public places 22:00 of prostitutes, the Police Press Office said.
