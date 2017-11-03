Тhe European Art Centre: Toplocentrala – Next Steps with Awareness





Date and time: 15 November,Wednesday, 12:00 -17:00

Language: English with translation in Bulgarian

Place: Institut Français de Bulgarie

Adress: Sq. “Petko R. Slaveykov” 3



With the participation of the members of Association Toplocentrala, representatives of Municipality of Sofia, Ministry of culture of Bulgaria, local cultural operators, citizens and the specially invited international experts Aenne Quinones / Germany /, Mieke Renders / Sweden /, Denis Van Laeken / Belgium /, Olivier Bastin / Belgium / and the long-term Toplocentrala collaborators Christophe Knoch / Berlin / and Michel Quere / Brussels /



Welcome to upgrade together the democratic and transparent process of development of Toplocentrala – a unique project of Municipality of Sofia and Association Toplocentrala for creating a new model European Centre for contemporary arts in Sofia in 2019.



Coming to the first part of this session / 12-14.30 / you will learn about:

- the creation and sustaining of two art centres in Europe –HAU Hebbel am Ufer in Berlin / A.Quinones / and Monty in Antwerp / D.Van Laeken/

- the activities of TEH / Trance Europe Halles / – the biggest European network of art centres and the benefits of being a member there / with the new general secretary of TEH – M.Renders /

strategies for day-to-day running of an art centre

- the current preparation of an open call for artistic and administrative directors of Toplocentrala

- the details around the architectural development / with the winners of the architectural competition Mariana Sarbova & Anton Kolev and the member of the jury the architect O. Bastin /



In the second part of the session / 15.00 – 16.00 /, the participants will form four groups working on a concrete issues around the future of Toplocentrala



In the last part / 16.00 -17.00 / there will be a report from each working group, summary of the whole session and action plan suggested for 2018.



ACT Independent Theater Festival 2017 is realized with the financial support of Sofia Municipality.

The project is organized with the financial support of the Ministry of Culture of Republic of Bulgaria and National Culture Fund.



ACT Festival is realized in partnership with “DNK - place for contemporary dance and performance”, Havas Group Bulgaria, Foundation Artoffice, Goethe-Institut Bulgarien, Institut français de Bulgarie and Embassy of the State of Israel in Bulgaria.