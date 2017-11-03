Bulgarian Minister of Transport Supports the Establishment of the Bulgarian Automobile Chamber
''We support all efforts to set up a Bulgarian Automobile Chamber, which will include all carriers. This was announced by the Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Ivaylo Moskovski during a public presentation of the draft Law on the Bulgarian Automobile Chamber.
In his words, the ministry has expressed its opinion that for the development of road transport it is good to have a single entity to be responsible for the policies being implemented by the industry.
Moskovski also said that the main part of the debate is between the branch organizations so as to strike a balance between all interests and have a fair attitude towards all members.
"Such a chamber will create an opportunity for the formation of clearer rules on which we will work and will improve our common activities at times", Moskovski added, quoted by his department. He was categorical that such a practice exists in other EU countries and is a useful step for the better functioning of the relationship between the state and the business.
