Pieces of Silver Thracian Wreath Unearthed in Bulgaria
Archaeology in Bulgaria reports that an excavation team from Bulgaria’s National Museum of History has uncovered parts of an ancient silver wreath in a burial mound located near Bulgaria’s Dyadovo Settlement Mound.
The region, located in southeast Bulgaria, was inhabited from the end of the seventh millennium B.C. through the twelfth century A.D., and was the site of a Thracian fortress during the Bronze Age. The wreath is thought to have been crafted by the Thracians sometime between the late first century and beginning of the third century A.D., after the region was conquered by the Romans.
The pieces, engraved with images of plant leaves and fruit, show signs of having been melted, perhaps because its owner had been cremated. To read more about Thracian grave goods, go to "Thracian Treasure Chest."
archaeology.org
- » Scientists have Opened a Secret Room in the Great Pyramid of Giza
- » Ancient Roman Gold Necklace Discovered by Archaeologists in Ancient City Heraclea Sintica in Southwest Bulgaria
- » Silver Treasure Found near Bulgaria’s Mezdra
- » Egyptian and Czech Archaeologists have Discovered Remnants of a Temple of Ramesses II
- » Archaeologists Discovered 4,000 Years Obelisk near Cairo
- » Santa Claus' Untouched Grave May be Beneath Church in Turkey's Antalya