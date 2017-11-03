Romania’s Largest Union Organization Prepares For General Strike

The National Confederation of Free Unions in Romania CNSLR – Fratia, the largest national union organization in the country, announced that it has decided to start the procedures to trigger the general strike in the economy, Romania Insider reports.



The trade union confederation represents the interests of 500,000 employees from diverse fields, from health to communications, transport, energy, and wood industry.



The unionists are afraid that they may lose their jobs or get lower salaries following the transfer of social contributions payment from the employer to the employee. The measure was announced by the Government and should come into force starting January.

In the press release, CNSLR – Fratia also announced other reasons for the general strike, such as the unjustified delay in granting salary rights for employees of some public social and medical-social care units for several months.



The announced general strike will take place in several sectors of activity, namely energy, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical industry, communications, transport, wood and furniture, textiles and leather, agriculture, health, education, public administration and social assistance.