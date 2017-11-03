Austrian Airlines Took off a Sick Bulgarian Child from a Plane

Austrian airlines have not allowed a sick Bulgarian child and his family to board a plane to Vienna where the child should have been admitted for treatment. The case was reported by the Bulgarian doctor Radina Denkova, who was on the same flight, says 24chasa.

"I was shocked this morning in the flight to Vienna to be on the same flight with a family and their child with a CCP and possibly an oncological disease because of chemotherapy there was a hair loss. The people had taken three tickets, had warned about the child's disease and were going to a life-saving operation in Vienna. The Austrian team did not take them on board of the plane and after 40 minute scandals took them off. I have no words I am upset because of the complete lack of humanity!", this is what Dr. Denkova wrote on Facebook.

The incident took place on Thursday as the family had to board the Vienna flight at 7:10 am. However, the captain refused to let them come on board because they were not accompanied by a doctor, Dr. Denkova told 24 hours.

After being taken off the plane, the family was taken from a Bulgarian ambulance and taken to Vienna in this way. The child is already admitted to the hospital, said the Children's Fund abroad for 24chasa.

According to the fund, the family had all medical records from ISUL that allowed the child to fly.