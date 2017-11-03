The Launch of the iPhone X Caused Queues in Front of the Stores

World | November 3, 2017, Friday // 13:38| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Launch of the iPhone X Caused Queues in Front of the Stores Source: Twitter

Sales of Apple technology company jumped in the last few hours worldwide after the new iPhone X was officially launched for sales, reports bTV. 

Three new models of phones - iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X - were released at the last event of the company. The first two models were on sale last month, but they did not excite the fans of the brand and the sales were low.

However this morning, long queues formed in front of Apple's major stores in Berlin, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Sydney and New York.

Many people spent the night at the shops to be the first to buy the new smartphone.

The new phone also brings great success to the global stock market, with Apple's shares rising 4% in the past few hours. Wall Street financiers predict that by Christmas Apple will become the first public company to cost a trillion dollars.

iPhone X is now also available on the Bulgarian retail network.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: iPhone X, release, sale
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria