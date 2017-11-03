The Launch of the iPhone X Caused Queues in Front of the Stores

Sales of Apple technology company jumped in the last few hours worldwide after the new iPhone X was officially launched for sales, reports bTV.

Three new models of phones - iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X - were released at the last event of the company. The first two models were on sale last month, but they did not excite the fans of the brand and the sales were low.

However this morning, long queues formed in front of Apple's major stores in Berlin, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Sydney and New York.

Many people spent the night at the shops to be the first to buy the new smartphone.

The new phone also brings great success to the global stock market, with Apple's shares rising 4% in the past few hours. Wall Street financiers predict that by Christmas Apple will become the first public company to cost a trillion dollars.

iPhone X is now also available on the Bulgarian retail network.