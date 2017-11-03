Earthquake of 5.1 on the Richter Scale in Japan
Source: Pixabay
An earthquake of 5.1 on the Richter scale is registered in the Pacific Ocean near the Japanese island of Hokkaido.
The epicenter of the earthquake was 60 km deep. It was felt in three Japanese prefectures.
The strongest underground earthquakes were with fourth-degree power on the 7-degree Japanese rock.
There is no danger of a tsunami. No information has been reported on victims or destruction.
