Bulgaria: Greece Plans to Provide Hotel Rooms to Refugees Source: Twitter

The Greek government plans to provide hotel rooms to refugees in an attempt to pacify the refugee crisis, writes German newspaper Welt.

The newspaper quoted Migration Minister Yannis Mousalas, who said yesterday that 20,000 of them are already accommodated in apartments as part of the EU-funded program for sheltering 30,000 refugees.

Apart from hotels, even "floating" reception centers will be used in the future, the minister said, 24chasa reports.

