Jail Sentence for Five for the Preparation of a Terrorist Attack in Sydney

Five people were convicted of preparing a terrorist attack in Sydney, BBC reported.

The plan was thwarted by the New South Wales police in 2014. The suspects have planned attacks on the main police building in Sydney and a prison near Litgow, Focus reports.

The group has acquired weapons and ammunition in preparation for the attacks. Group leader Suleyman Khalid received the maximum sentence of 22 years and six months in prison. The rest, including a minor, were sentenced between 9 to 18 years in prison.