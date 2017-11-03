A Weak Earthquake near Thebes, Central Greece

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 3, 2017, Friday // 12:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Weak Earthquake near Thebes, Central Greece Archive

A earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter was registered today in the region of Thebes, Central Greece.

The tremor was also felt in Athens. There is no evidence of injuries and destruction, 24chasa reports.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: earthquake greece
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria