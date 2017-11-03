A Weak Earthquake near Thebes, Central Greece
A earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter was registered today in the region of Thebes, Central Greece.
The tremor was also felt in Athens. There is no evidence of injuries and destruction, 24chasa reports.
