Sofia and other European Capitals Demand Uniform Measures Against Transport Emissions

Sofia, together with eight other European capitals - Rome, Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid, Copenhagen, Vienna, Brussels and Helsinki, sent a joint letter to European institutions, which calls for uniform measures against air pollution from transport, inform Sofia Municipality, reports investorbg.

In a letter sent simultaneously to the EU Council and the European Commission, mayors note that transport is one of the sectors where greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise.

According to them, the trend can be stopped by specific, unified measures to be included in national legislation. Mayors also point out that if the measures are not taken in an emergency, there is a risk that the commitment made by the Paris Agreement to reduce carbon emissions from transport by 95% by 2050 will not be achieved.