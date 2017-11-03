Sofia and other European Capitals Demand Uniform Measures Against Transport Emissions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 3, 2017, Friday // 12:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia and other European Capitals Demand Uniform Measures Against Transport Emissions Source: Pixabay

Sofia, together with eight other European capitals - Rome, Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid, Copenhagen, Vienna, Brussels and Helsinki, sent a joint letter to European institutions, which calls for uniform measures against air pollution from transport, inform Sofia Municipality, reports investorbg. 

In a letter sent simultaneously to the EU Council and the European Commission, mayors note that transport is one of the sectors where greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise.

According to them, the trend can be stopped by specific, unified measures to be included in national legislation. Mayors also point out that if the measures are not taken in an emergency, there is a risk that the commitment made by the Paris Agreement to reduce carbon emissions from transport by 95% by 2050 will not be achieved.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: transport, emissions, capitals, EC
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria