Eurostat: 85% of Bulgarians Live in their Own Home

Business » PROPERTIES | November 3, 2017, Friday // 12:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Eurostat: 85% of Bulgarians Live in their Own Home Source: Twitter

Nearly 85% or more than 8 out of 10 Bulgarians live in their own home, with an average EU indicator of 7 to 10 Europeans, according to a Eurostat analysis of the housing stock in the EU last year, Darik said.

According to statistics, about 54.5% of the population lives in houses and 45.5% are in blocks of flats.

In the EU, about 70% of people own their homes, while 30% are on loan.

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: property, homes, Bulgaria, eurostat
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria