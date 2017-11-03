Eurostat: 85% of Bulgarians Live in their Own Home
Nearly 85% or more than 8 out of 10 Bulgarians live in their own home, with an average EU indicator of 7 to 10 Europeans, according to a Eurostat analysis of the housing stock in the EU last year, Darik said.
According to statistics, about 54.5% of the population lives in houses and 45.5% are in blocks of flats.
In the EU, about 70% of people own their homes, while 30% are on loan.
