Eurostat: 85% of Bulgarians Live in their Own Home

Nearly 85% or more than 8 out of 10 Bulgarians live in their own home, with an average EU indicator of 7 to 10 Europeans, according to a Eurostat analysis of the housing stock in the EU last year, Darik said.

According to statistics, about 54.5% of the population lives in houses and 45.5% are in blocks of flats.

In the EU, about 70% of people own their homes, while 30% are on loan.